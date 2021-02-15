One year dies after being shot in an apartment complex in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A one year old boy is dead after being shot in an apartment complex in Macon Sunday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at Chambers Cove Apartments at 204 Chambers Cove Drive just after 11 p.m.
Deputies say they spoke with the child’s mother, Tyceanna Brown, at Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center’s emergency room. Deputies say Brown allowed friends over to her apartment to wash clothes. Brown left the room and then heard a gunshot. She returned to find her find her son shot in the upper chest and she took him to the hospital.
The child, Monterrious Brown, was rushed into emergency surgery, but died from his injuries.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
