Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
4
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators say they need help finding a missing man.

Investigators say 31 year old Sherrod Wilson was last seen on Tuesday, February 9th at his grandmother’s home on John Kennedy Drive.

The family told investigators that Wilson suffers from schizophrenia and PTSD. The family also told investigators that it’s unusual for Wilson to be gone this long.

Wilson is 5’11” and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jogging suit, a black shirt with blue lettering on the back, and red tennis shoes.

If you know where he is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

 

