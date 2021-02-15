Dry, cool weather returns Tuesday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
9
Listen to the content of this post:

Rain and storms have finally come to an end across Middle Georgia after a few days of off and on gloom.

A cold front has pushed through the area and behind it, we will see clear skies and much cooler high temperatures (highs will be topping out in the mid 40’s).

Also, expect breezy conditions to build in by tomorrow morning, keeping our wind chills in the low 40’s and 30’s all day.

Wednesday will be cool as well, but our dry spell (of 2 days) will come to an end by Wednesday night, as showers move back in ahead of another cold front.

Rain will continue through the day on Thursday, with highs warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

A few thunderstorms will be possible, but we are still keeping an eye on the threat for severe storms.

Behind that last chance of rain, we will have a nice weekend on the way.

Highs will be warming up through the weekend from the upper 40’s on Friday to the 60’s on Sunday.

It will be nice to have three full days of sunshine for a change!

Previous articleDublin club plant flags to raise money, promote unity
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.