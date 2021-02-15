Dry, cool weather returns Tuesday

|
Rain and storms have finally come to an end across Middle Georgia after a few days of off and on gloom.
A cold front has pushed through the area and behind it, we will see clear skies and much cooler high temperatures (highs will be topping out in the mid 40’s).
Also, expect breezy conditions to build in by tomorrow morning, keeping our wind chills in the low 40’s and 30’s all day.
Wednesday will be cool as well, but our dry spell (of 2 days) will come to an end by Wednesday night, as showers move back in ahead of another cold front.
Rain will continue through the day on Thursday, with highs warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s.
A few thunderstorms will be possible, but we are still keeping an eye on the threat for severe storms.
Behind that last chance of rain, we will have a nice weekend on the way.
Highs will be warming up through the weekend from the upper 40’s on Friday to the 60’s on Sunday.
It will be nice to have three full days of sunshine for a change!