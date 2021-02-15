Dublin club plant flags to raise money, promote unity

Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Macon (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin Civitan ignited its Flag Service Project in the spirit of President’s Day. Flags flew high around Laurens County Monday supporting patriotism and the community.

Members of the Dublin Civitan Club gathered, assembled flags, then placed them for all to see.

“We cut out meetings for a while, kids are virtual learning at school. Some businesses are shut down, it will be nice for everyone to have something to see,” said the club’s president-elect Jeremy McCorkle.

The group planted nearly 60 flags across the county. Some at businesses along Bellevue Avenue, and others in neighborhoods like Walke Ridge.

Organizers say the project aims to unite people during hard times. It will also serve as a fundraiser for the city.

”The Special Olympics for the school district and also to build ramps for people who are in need of ramps,” said Dublin Civitan Club President TaKesheia Thomas. According to Dublin city officials, it canceled its annual Saint Patrick’s Day and Dublin Fall Fair festival in 2020 due to COVID-19.

McCorkle says flags go up the night before the holiday and removed the night of the holiday. Although flying for 24 hours, he says it makes an impact in the community.

Upcoming flag services

McCorkle says for Memorial Day, they expect to have about 200 people sign up.

If you missed your chance to participate in the flag service project, you have a chance for the following holidays:

President’s Day

Memorial Day

Fourth of July

Veterans Day

Flag Day

Labor Day

The cost of this Patriotic Project is only $36 a year. You can sign up by sending a message here on Facebook, sending an email to dublincivitan@gmail.com, or by calling 478-998-1210.