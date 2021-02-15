UPDATE (Monday, February 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/15/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 792,509 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 15, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1775 9563.06 55 152
Atkinson 752 9027.61 15 113
Bacon 1011 8865.31 25 74
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3636 8184.03 95 286
Banks 1506 7536.78 30 172
Barrow 7718 8934.63 108 536
Bartow 9647 8708.96 167 659
Ben Hill 1445 8681.29 53 145
Berrien 989 5130.73 28 65
Bibb 12297 8082.16 325 1553
Bleckley 768 5982.24 32 45
Brantley 850 4426.62 25 64
Brooks 881 5601.83 37 84
Bryan 2340 5979 25 157
Bulloch 4904 6171.12 47 190
Burke 1622 7259.87 30 136
Butts 1914 7603.08 64 108
Calhoun 435 6886.18 14 71
Camden 2966 5500.33 24 112
Candler 711 6560.86 33 57
Carroll 6802 5662.72 117 283
Catoosa 4875 7088.74 53 205
Charlton 1000 7546.6 16 54
Chatham 17785 6087.08 324 1400
Chattahoochee 2558 23797.56 9 21
Chattooga 2033 8208.83 55 146
Cherokee 19144 7180.34 229 1075
Clarke 11708 9021.49 102 430
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20155 6611.71 336 1158
Clinch 690 10366.59 21 62
Cobb 53666 6788.11 776 2656
Coffee 4078 9474.47 113 598
Colquitt 3163 6968.03 59 216
Columbia 10251 6462.17 138 412
Cook 1118 6411.65 34 103
Coweta 7620 5013.12 133 259
Crawford 489 3999.02 11 59
Crisp 1289 5783.12 40 144
Dade 1041 6441.03 9 50
Dawson 2473 9152.14 32 215
Decatur 2022 7681.79 49 135
DeKalb 49823 6281.63 688 3947
Dodge 1057 5185.19 54 102
Dooly 710 5298.51 27 80
Dougherty 5169 5749.4 252 924
Douglas 10469 6891.76 142 703
Early 952 9383.01 40 65
Echols 350 8818.34 2 11
Effingham 3394 5300.97 52 213
Elbert 1461 7711.8 42 113
Emanuel 1665 7346.45 51 116
Evans 711 6652.94 11 67
Fannin 1901 7222.64 50 154
Fayette 5699 4848.4 116 207
Floyd 9004 9011.57 151 736
Forsyth 15486 6132.9 131 852
Franklin 2214 9490.33 35 138
Fulton 71970 6547.6 987 3996
Gilmer 2304 7333.61 55 188
Glascock 137 4528.93 5 18
Glynn 6140 7135.64 139 408
Gordon 5608 9660.8 85 271
Grady 1452 5916.87 41 161
Greene 1382 7383.66 40 119
Gwinnett 78033 8035.15 815 4844
Habersham 4482 9786.03 131 447
Hall 23384 11332.26 357 2176
Hancock 782 9544.73 54 92
Haralson 1569 5107.09 31 59
Harris 1920 5531.23 43 136
Hart 1612 6174.59 34 108
Heard 578 4672.59 13 37
Henry 16499 6878.42 216 469
Houston 9058 5767.99 150 623
Irwin 653 6922.51 15 76
Jackson 7786 10423.03 109 432
Jasper 609 4289.03 15 52
Jeff Davis 1197 7902.03 33 96
Jefferson 1509 9854.37 50 140
Jenkins 695 8104.01 36 78
Johnson 747 7732.12 39 92
Jones 1474 5155.47 35 133
Lamar 1203 6218.02 34 87
Lanier 469 4530.96 7 25
Laurens 3545 7495.35 131 330
Lee 1515 5054.89 42 169
Liberty 2601 4201.67 45 190
Lincoln 470 5784.62 16 44
Long 615 3088.12 10 45
Lowndes 7122 6041.84 125 329
Lumpkin 2611 7724.4 50 261
Macon 561 4319.37 20 74
Madison 2514 8330.85 33 129
Marion 361 4353.07 12 30
McDuffie 1534 7102.84 34 134
McIntosh 576 3954.14 13 50
Meriwether 1384 6584.21 42 119
Miller 600 10409.44 4 30
Mitchell 1450 6574.17 69 217
Monroe 1715 6185.31 75 165
Montgomery 685 7426.28 19 39
Morgan 1090 5695.47 10 73
Murray 3780 9388.74 59 212
Muscogee 12355 6447.45 299 955
Newton 6624 5895.65 173 531
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24439 0 370 1136
Oconee 2658 6368.45 53 115
Oglethorpe 1082 7099.74 21 68
Paulding 9282 5379.56 139 287
Peach 1672 6107.76 40 192
Pickens 2252 6716.37 45 172
Pierce 1150 5883.86 37 120
Pike 951 5042.42 20 60
Polk 3611 8304.59 65 328
Pulaski 553 5076.65 27 49
Putnam 1625 7425.18 45 131
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1400 8242.08 34 141
Randolph 442 6544.27 31 75
Richmond 18099 8949.27 318 1156
Rockdale 5266 5545.49 112 711
Schley 199 3772.51 2 19
Screven 767 5517.99 16 59
Seminole 707 8685.5 14 61
Spalding 3502 5067.28 120 368
Stephens 2805 10654.06 68 237
Stewart 745 12155.33 21 120
Sumter 1740 5918.57 84 248
Talbot 351 5699.9 15 35
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1744 6863.17 35 106
Taylor 464 5830.61 20 65
Telfair 687 4391.46 41 66
Terrell 527 6224.16 38 104
Thomas 3347 7533.03 100 311
Tift 3321 8133.73 90 397
Toombs 2729 10113.78 80 156
Towns 957 7952.47 34 115
Treutlen 597 8742.13 19 48
Troup 5395 7661.83 156 440
Turner 571 7070.33 27 82
Twiggs 482 5960.92 27 84
Union 1882 7428.46 62 178
Unknown 3116 0 10 48
Upson 1669 6351.56 93 155
Walker 5593 8034.77 69 224
Walton 7108 7418.54 182 415
Ware 2805 7823.61 118 310
Warren 351 6737.04 8 43
Washington 1549 7629.79 45 100
Wayne 2495 8323.88 63 241
Webster 96 3764.71 4 12
Wheeler 452 5715.01 20 35
White 2810 8848.16 56 268
Whitfield 13923 13301.55 194 678
Wilcox 448 5096.7 26 67
Wilkes 634 6331.14 16 63
Wilkinson 682 7646.6 21 110
Worth 1127 5595.27 54 160
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,334,039 (6,870,677 reported molecular tests; 463,362 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 792,509 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 53,403 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 13,997 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 15, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

