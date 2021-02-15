Georgia ranked top 10 exporting state in 2020 for first time ever

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday, Georgia ranked among the United States’ Top Ten exporting states in 2020 for the first time.

Georgia merchandise exports reached 215 unique countries and territories, and experienced the lowest rate of export contraction among all top ten states, despite a global pandemic.

“I am incredibly proud of our Georgia businesses and our state agencies who have dedicated so much time and effort to help Peach State businesses of all sizes push forward in 2020,” said Governor Kemp. “Over the last year, hardworking Georgians showed their tenacity and their determination to transform obstacles into opportunities, and these numbers are yet another example of their strength.”

Georgia exported $38.8 billion in goods as the state’s diverse industry base and global connectivity continued to drive its competitiveness. Total trade reached $137.7 billion in 2020, spanning 221 countries and territories. The state’s top five export markets were Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, and Singapore.

Approximately 90% of Georgia merchandise exports are manufactured goods, and the state’s manufacturing exports have grown by more than 30% over the last 10 years. Georgia’s second-largest manufacturing industry, aerospace products, remain the state’s No. 1 export, totaling $9.98 billion in 2020. Aerospace exports to Hong Kong surged more than 140% last year, while Germany remains the top customer for these products.

Georgia’s deepwater ports and ideal location in the Southeast for original equipment manufacturers helped drive a 13% surge in automotive exports over 2019. The state’s robust automotive industry increased exports nearly 600% to Germany and more than 800% to China.

The deep roots of Georgia’s agriculture industry continued to reap economic benefits in 2020, delivering $4.25 billion in global exports, maintaining its export totals from 2019. Georgia remains a leading state for poultry, cotton, and peanuts, as well as forest products.

This announcement comes on the heels of the Georgia Ports Authority reporting growth during 2020. The Georgia Ports Authority moved more than 4.68 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in 2020, up 1.8% over its 2019 total of 4.59 million. Total cargo crossing all docks in 2020 reached 38.4 million tons.

Recently, the International Trade division launched Go Global Georgia, an initiative to provide funding for small business exporters and bolster new global opportunities. Eligibility and application guidelines for Go Global Georgia can be found at georgia.org/go-global-ga.

Also in 2020, the state’s International Trade division earned an impressive fourth President’s “E Star” Award for Export Service from the U.S. Department of Commerce in recognition of “continuing significant contributions to an increase in U.S. exports.” The award is the highest honor given to providers of services to U.S. exporters. GDEcD is the first entity in the nation to earn a fourth “E” Award.

To read the full 2020 global trade summary, click here.

A variety of services for exporters, resources, and information on GDEcD’s International Trade division is available at www.georgia.org/international/trade.