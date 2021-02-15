Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation is looking for nominees for this year’s Preservation Awards.

The foundation honors community members and organizations that work to preserve and restore the Macon area every spring. Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says that preservation and restoration are the heart of Historic Macon’s mission.

Nominations for all Preservation Awards categories are open through Sunday, February 28th.

For a full list of categories and their description or to nominate someone, visit the foundation online at http://www.historicmacon.org/