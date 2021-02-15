Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A middle Georgia coronavirus testing lab identified a case of the B.1.1.7 variant (UK variant) of the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to a release from NCHD, the B.1.1.7 variant spreads faster than the common strain of the virus. The CDC confirmed 45 cases of the variant in Georgia. However, they say that there are likely more unidentified cases throughout the state.

The sample originated from Houston County and is the first case of the variant in the North Central Health District.

The NCHD is working to identify the variant-positive individual and begin contact tracing.

Prevent the spread of COVID

The organization recommends the following actions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and

water a not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. If a tissue is not

available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

• Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

• Keep at least a six-foot distance from others in public spaces.

• Avoid large gatherings or crowds.

• Wear layered face coverings in public spaces.

For more information about COVID-19 and testing information, visit NCHD52.org/coronavirus.