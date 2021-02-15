Macon-Bibb County officials discuss plans to address gun issues

|
Bibb County Commissioners and Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies address gun issues following the shooting deaths of Miracle Brantley and Monterrious Brown.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County has seen the shooting deaths of two children within a month. After the deaths of 8-year-old Miracle Brantley and 1-year-old Monterrious Brown, Commissioner Elaine Lucas says something needs to change.
“Macon-Bibb is open to any practical solution to this problem,” Lucas said.
Bibb County Commissioners believe gun issues stem from a lack of mental health and knowledge about guns.
Commissioner Virgil Watkins says he also worries about Macon’s youth.
“I have grave concerns about access to guns in the community,” Watkins stated. “I think … the kids in Macon touch guns for the first time much younger than we would all be too uncomfortable with knowing, and that’s the norm.”
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies deem gun safety a big concern. Lieutenant Tim James teaches a gun safety course through the sheriff’s office and says people often make simple mistakes while using a gun.
“The number one rule always treat all guns as loaded,” James explained. “People pick them up, wave them around, and misuse them because they assume they’re unloaded.”
Lt. James says that even purchasing a gun lock can prevent tragedies from happening.
“It always falls back on the gun owner to secure that weapon,” James stated.
The sheriff’s office wants to hold more frequent gun safety classes for the community.
Commissioner Lucas also says residents should expect upcoming programs and partnerships to help residents solve their gun problems.
“I think you’re going to see collaborations between the Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s office, and the juvenile court because we have a serious problem,” Lucas stated.