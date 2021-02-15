Macon-Bibb Superintendent favors ‘Teacher Pipeline’ legislation

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp has initiated a plan to recruit, prepare and retain teachers throughout the state.
The governor calls it the “Teacher Pipeline” legislation. It functions as a series of initiatives focusing that supports upcoming and existing educators.
According to the legislation, Kemp plans to allow retired teachers to re-enter classrooms full time where needed. Kemp also wants to prepare new teachers to enter classrooms.
Macon-Bibb Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones Jr. says he favors the bill, especially if helps local teachers.
“The idea that we are going to add in more alternative ways to get teachers in I think is an excellent way for doing that,” said Dr. Jones. “I think it’s great that we are going to be working to have teachers as interns and being able to try and find ways to pay them so that we can reduce the amount of time that they can become fully qualified.”
Dr. Jones says there must be a way to give credit for on-the-job training that teachers do. He says that will get them through the licensing process much quicker.