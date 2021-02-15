Open Streets Macon will return Fall 2021

|
MACON, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT) — Bike Walk Macon is accepting nominations for Open Streets Macon — an initiative aimed at creating a safer environment for bicyclists and pedestrians.
To nominate your neighborhood, your street must be at least .5 or 1.5 miles long.
This year, the event happens on Sept. 12 and Oct. 24. Bike Walk Macon streets will choose two streets.
The car-free event celebrates to help bring everyone together and re-imagine how to use public streets.
Open Streets Macon nomination details
- To nominate your street, visit https://www.openstreetsmacon.com/2021streetnomination
- Nomination deadline — Feb. 26