Rain and storms to impact Monday plans

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A few strong storms are possible today as a weather disturbance moves through our area.
TODAY.
Shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase throughout the day as a weather system works our way. A few storms this afternoon could be on the strong side. Temperatures will top out in the 50’s this afternoon before falling into the upper 30’s overnight.
TOMORROW.
We are FINALLY going to get a dry day across our area! Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will only warm into the lower 50’s before falling below the freezing mark overnight.
WEEK AHEAD.
Showers will move in late during the day on Wednesday and will set the stage for a stormy Thursday. A healthy storm system could bring a few strong storms to our area by Thursday afternoon. Once this system clears the area we will see an extended stretch of dry weather that begins on Friday and lasts through the weekend.
