Rain and storms to impact Monday plans

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
2
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A few strong storms are possible today as a weather disturbance moves through our area.

TODAY.

Shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase throughout the day as a weather system works our way. A few storms this afternoon could be on the strong side. Temperatures will top out in the 50’s this afternoon before falling into the upper 30’s overnight.

TOMORROW.

We are FINALLY going to get a dry day across our area! Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will only warm into the lower 50’s before falling below the freezing mark overnight.

WEEK AHEAD.

Showers will move in late during the day on Wednesday and will set the stage for a stormy Thursday. A healthy storm system could bring a few strong storms to our area by Thursday afternoon. Once this system clears the area we will see an extended stretch of dry weather that begins on Friday and lasts through the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleBibb County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing man
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.