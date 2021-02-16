BCSO credits community tips for 30+ drug-related arrests in 2021

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is crediting the community with helping put more than 30 people behind bars since the start of 2021.

A news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday said the sheriff’s office has implemented “targeted enforcement actions” which have resulted in 32 arrests and the seizure of drugs, cash and seven werapons.

Search warrants, the result of investigations following tips about alleged illegal narcotics sales from the community, were conducted at 10 Macon-Bibb locations by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit, Special Investigation Unit, S.W.A.T. Team, members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive task force and patrol deputies at the following locations:

1064 Kitchens St.

1088 Third St Ln.

3549 Napier Ave.

3474 Habersham Ave.

2230 Mason St.

1232 Jeffersonville Rd.

1680 Sherrill Dr.

1383 Dublin Ave.

2690 Church Hill Street

2917 Gordon Street

The sheriff’s office says more than $8,500 worth of marijuana, more than $6,800 worth of powder and crack cocaine, $2000 worth of pills (Xanax, Ecstasy, Trazodone) were seized, along with more than $15,000 in cash.

The following people were arrested:

1. 56-year-old Alberta Bailey: Charges: Possession of Schedule III Substances, Criminal Use of a gun with altered ID marks , Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. (1064 Kitchen Street)

2. 58-year-old Carla Varnell Murry: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. (1088 Third Street)

3. 42-year-old Henry Ray Jr: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. (1088 Third Street)

4. 35-year-old Algernon Wadell Foster: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. (3549 Napier Ave)

5. 34-year-old Antone Wesley Johnson: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. ( 3549 Napier Ave)

6. 22-year-old Artavious Keronte’ Daniely : Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. (3474 Habersham Ave)

7. 22-year-old Zyirrea Taquanza Brice: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. (3474 Habersham Ave)

8. 17-year-old Jamere Jamar Lester: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. (3474 Habersham Ave)

9. 23-year-old Mackavely Ladon Ballard: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. (3474 Habersham Ave)

10. 21-year-old Victor Marquez Faulk: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. (3474 Habersham Ave)

11. 34-year-old George Stephens: Charges: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana. A controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of school. (2230 Maison Street)

12. 40-Year-old James Robinson: Charges: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana. A controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of school. (2230 Maison Street)

13. 26-year-old- Amond Norwood: Charges: Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or sale of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. Receipt , possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender. (1232 Jeffersonville Road)

14. 17-year-old Michael Marshall: Charges: Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or sale of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies (1232 Jeffersonville Road)

15. 47-year-old Chobert Augustine: Charges: Possession of drugs not in the original container, Driving on a suspended license and no seatbelt. (1680 Sherrill Drive)

16. 59-year-old Michael Collins: Charges: Marijuana- possession less than 1oz (1383 Dublin Ave)

17. 35-year-old Derrick Dwayne Collins Jr. : Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with the intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. (1383 Dublin Ave)

18. 38-year-old Landrous Rainey: Charges: Attempt or Conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act (conspiracy to sell/manufacture schedule II) (1383 Dublin Ave)

19. 30-year-old Tavares Shelly: Charges: Possession of substances with the intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. (2690 Church Hill Street)

20. 49-year-old Torrey Freeman Sr.: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute. (2690 Church Hill Street)

21. 50-year-old Donald Mintz Sr.: Charges: Possession of substances with the intent to use manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. (2690 Church Hill Street)

22. 61-year-old Hollis Davis: Charges: Warrant served Probation Violation (2917 Gordon Street)

23. 27-year-old Demonta Clyde: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, violation of probation.(2917 Gordon Street)

24. 30-year-old Justin Jackson SR.: Charges: Warrant Served-Burglary

25. 31-year-old Shenard Johnson: Charges: Purchase, possession ,manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.

26. 41-year-old Steve Boutwell: Charges: Warrant served Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offence, Willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, theft by receiving stolen property felony.

27. 20-year-old Austin Gilleland : Charges: Criminal Trespass, Theft of service

28. 56-year-old Tony Daniel : Charges: warrant served -Battery, probation violation

29. 30-year-old Pamela Mitchell: Charges: warrant served-False report of a crime, Hit and run, false statement or writings

30. 35-year-old Napoleon Wyche: Charges: Warrant served (2)counts Battery -family violence, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree

31. 18-year-old Jamauria Lewis: Charges: (5) counts of aggravated assault

32. 17-year-old Travon Sands: Charges: Aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years old.

“These raids would not have been possible without involvement from concerned citizens,” Sheriff David Davis said. “We encourage residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities and incidents of criminal behavior so that the sheriff’s office can continue to address neighborhood crime issues.”

