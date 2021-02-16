UPDATE (Tuesday, February 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
26855
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/16/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 794,349 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1777 9573.84 56 153
Atkinson 752 9027.61 15 113
Bacon 1011 8865.31 25 74
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3639 8190.78 97 287
Banks 1509 7551.8 30 172
Barrow 7739 8958.94 109 539
Bartow 9693 8750.49 170 662
Ben Hill 1447 8693.3 55 145
Berrien 990 5135.92 28 65
Bibb 12326 8101.22 328 1561
Bleckley 768 5982.24 32 45
Brantley 850 4426.62 25 66
Brooks 882 5608.19 37 84
Bryan 2348 5999.44 26 159
Bulloch 4912 6181.18 47 190
Burke 1625 7273.3 30 136
Butts 1916 7611.03 64 108
Calhoun 435 6886.18 14 71
Camden 2971 5509.61 24 112
Candler 711 6560.86 33 57
Carroll 6813 5671.88 117 283
Catoosa 4892 7113.46 53 206
Charlton 1000 7546.6 17 54
Chatham 17842 6106.59 328 1405
Chattahoochee 2593 24123.17 9 22
Chattooga 2039 8233.06 55 148
Cherokee 19229 7212.22 234 1081
Clarke 11737 9043.84 105 434
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20211 6630.08 338 1168
Clinch 691 10381.61 21 62
Cobb 53790 6803.8 790 2661
Coffee 4081 9481.44 118 599
Colquitt 3184 7014.3 60 216
Columbia 10262 6469.1 139 413
Cook 1119 6417.39 34 103
Coweta 7637 5024.31 135 259
Crawford 489 3999.02 12 59
Crisp 1290 5787.61 40 144
Dade 1047 6478.16 9 51
Dawson 2485 9196.55 34 214
Decatur 2022 7681.79 50 135
DeKalb 49901 6291.46 698 3970
Dodge 1058 5190.09 54 103
Dooly 711 5305.97 28 81
Dougherty 5178 5759.41 253 926
Douglas 10488 6904.27 146 707
Early 955 9412.58 40 65
Echols 351 8843.54 2 11
Effingham 3408 5322.84 52 214
Elbert 1463 7722.35 42 114
Emanuel 1665 7346.45 51 116
Evans 713 6671.66 12 67
Fannin 1907 7245.44 50 155
Fayette 5723 4868.82 117 209
Floyd 9037 9044.6 154 745
Forsyth 15538 6153.49 134 859
Franklin 2221 9520.34 35 140
Fulton 72124 6561.61 997 4022
Gilmer 2308 7346.34 56 187
Glascock 137 4528.93 5 18
Glynn 6151 7148.42 140 409
Gordon 5657 9745.22 86 275
Grady 1456 5933.17 42 161
Greene 1396 7458.46 41 119
Gwinnett 78237 8056.16 829 4854
Habersham 4491 9805.68 133 447
Hall 23420 11349.7 358 2180
Hancock 782 9544.73 54 92
Haralson 1574 5123.36 31 60
Harris 1924 5542.75 45 136
Hart 1613 6178.42 34 108
Heard 579 4680.68 13 37
Henry 16532 6892.18 221 474
Houston 9091 5789.01 150 625
Irwin 654 6933.11 15 76
Jackson 7803 10445.78 112 436
Jasper 610 4296.08 15 53
Jeff Davis 1201 7928.44 33 96
Jefferson 1510 9860.9 50 140
Jenkins 695 8104.01 36 78
Johnson 746 7721.77 39 93
Jones 1479 5172.96 35 134
Lamar 1210 6254.2 35 89
Lanier 469 4530.96 8 25
Laurens 3551 7508.03 131 330
Lee 1516 5058.22 42 170
Liberty 2605 4208.13 46 193
Lincoln 473 5821.54 16 44
Long 616 3093.15 11 45
Lowndes 7132 6050.32 125 329
Lumpkin 2619 7748.06 50 261
Macon 561 4319.37 21 75
Madison 2521 8354.04 34 129
Marion 361 4353.07 12 30
McDuffie 1542 7139.88 34 135
McIntosh 576 3954.14 13 50
Meriwether 1388 6603.24 43 121
Miller 600 10409.44 4 31
Mitchell 1452 6583.24 70 217
Monroe 1719 6199.73 75 165
Montgomery 687 7447.96 19 40
Morgan 1094 5716.38 12 74
Murray 3787 9406.13 61 214
Muscogee 12377 6458.94 302 963
Newton 6648 5917.01 174 541
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24485 0 374 1138
Oconee 2666 6387.62 55 116
Oglethorpe 1086 7125.98 22 68
Paulding 9324 5403.9 139 288
Peach 1676 6122.37 41 193
Pickens 2267 6761.11 46 173
Pierce 1150 5883.86 37 120
Pike 952 5047.72 21 61
Polk 3620 8325.28 65 329
Pulaski 553 5076.65 28 49
Putnam 1631 7452.59 45 132
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1400 8242.08 34 141
Randolph 442 6544.27 31 76
Richmond 18113 8956.19 326 1157
Rockdale 5286 5566.55 115 737
Schley 199 3772.51 2 19
Screven 767 5517.99 16 59
Seminole 708 8697.79 15 61
Spalding 3509 5077.41 121 368
Stephens 2806 10657.85 69 236
Stewart 746 12171.64 21 120
Sumter 1740 5918.57 84 248
Talbot 354 5748.62 15 35
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1747 6874.98 36 106
Taylor 469 5893.44 20 65
Telfair 687 4391.46 41 66
Terrell 528 6235.97 38 104
Thomas 3351 7542.03 103 311
Tift 3325 8143.52 90 397
Toombs 2731 10121.19 81 156
Towns 962 7994.02 36 117
Treutlen 597 8742.13 19 49
Troup 5401 7670.35 157 441
Turner 571 7070.33 27 82
Twiggs 483 5973.29 27 84
Union 1886 7444.25 62 179
Unknown 3092 0 10 48
Upson 1673 6366.78 93 155
Walker 5602 8047.69 69 226
Walton 7120 7431.06 184 418
Ware 2810 7837.56 120 312
Warren 352 6756.24 8 43
Washington 1550 7634.72 46 101
Wayne 2497 8330.55 64 243
Webster 97 3803.92 4 12
Wheeler 452 5715.01 20 35
White 2815 8863.91 57 269
Whitfield 13932 13310.15 195 679
Wilcox 448 5096.7 27 67
Wilkes 635 6341.12 16 63
Wilkinson 684 7669.02 21 110
Worth 1129 5605.2 54 160
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,359,066 (6,895,381 reported molecular tests; 463,685 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 794,349 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 53,658 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,176 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articlePerdue plans Senate return in 2022 election
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!