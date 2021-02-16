Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Senator David Perdue filed campaign paperwork to run for U.S. Senate in 2022.

According to the Associated Press, Perdue filed a statement of candidacy on Monday with the Federal Election Commission. If approved, Perdue could run against Sen. Raphael Warnock at the end of the Democrat’s term.

Perdue lost his reelection bid last month against now-Sen. Jon Ossoff. After which, Democrats took control of the Senate for the first time since 2011.