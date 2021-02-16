Perry HS theatre wins One Act state title

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry High School’s theatre program is the 2021 GHSA Class AAAA One Act state champion.

That’s according to a news release from the Houston County School District Tuesday, which said the students won the title at the state competition February 13 following their performance of Emma Reeve’s Hetty Feather.

In addition to the state title, Logan Jacobs was named Best Actor and Julie Edes and Levin Shelton were both recognized as All-Star Cast members.

“As always, our mission is to perform to the best of our ability, to tackle every obstacle as a group, and leave the audience entertained,” Perry theatre director Joseph Sendek said. “Our cast, crew, and musicians delivered a powerful piece of live theatre and we are beyond honored to receive this recognition. You don’t want to miss this fantastic production!”

Hetty Feather is based on the treasured book series by Jacqueline Wilson, according to the district’s release, and is about a young girl who is abandoned by her mother at the Foundling Hospital as a baby and follows her story as she lives in a foster home before returning to the Foundling Hospital as a curious 5-year-old.

You can see the production yourself at the Perry High Theatre on February 18, 19, 25, 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and reservations are highly recommended due to reduced seating capacity.

Contact the Theatre Box Office at (478) 988-6298, ext. 2855 for reservations. Tickets will be available at the door until capacity is reached.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Perry High School is located at 1307 North Avenue in Perry.

Contact Sendek at (478) 988-6298, ext. 2855 or email joseph.sendek@hcbe.net for more information.

