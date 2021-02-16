Pulaski County school officials break ground on new school building

Listen to the content of this post:

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Pulaski County schools will have a new state-of-the-art K-12 grade school building in 2023.

The county’s Board of Education held a groundbreaking Tuesday to share the news with the community.

Director of Operations for Pulaski County Schools, David Daneill, says construction is finally underway after five years of planning.

According to Daneill, all three county schools are nearly 50 years old and have damage to roofs, doors, and pipes.

“The state is going to give us 76% for the new building,” said Daniell.

He says the state will fund nearly $37 million. The total amount of the project is about $47 million. The remainder of the money for the project will come from the county’s SPLOST fund.

Daniell says the money will be used for a new running track, a soccer practice field, multiple tennis courts, a new indoor facility, and technology filled classrooms.

“The older buildings will be torn down,” said Daniell.

Alumni Bobby Lee Jackson says he attended Hawkinsville High in 1975. He has been a part of the Red Devils community ever since. Jackson says after seeing the building’s condition deteriorate over the years, students and staff deserve a new building. Although, he says it will be hard to see it torn down.

“I know I’m going to miss that school, but it’s gone. My career is in that school. It will be hard to work in a new school,” said Jackson.

Pre-K teacher Caroline Grimsley is ecstatic. She says having a new building will bring in more academic opportunities for students.

“It’s going to give them a lot of new resources to use. It will help their learning and it will be great for teachers too. It’ll give us something to be really proud of,” said Grimsley.

Daniell says there will be a security system monitoring students and the campus. He says students will be separated with middle and high school students scheduled to move in July of 2022. Elementary students will move in later that year in December.