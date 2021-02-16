Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 8-12

Restaurant Report Card: February 8-12

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 8 and Friday, February 12, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Rocket Roller Rink
3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2021

Kai Thai Restaurant
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Down South Seafood
972 SPARTA HWY SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Board of Education – Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 02-10-2021

Board of Education – Lakeview Primary (Food Service)
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Board of Education – Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)
375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Board of Education – Early Learning Center (Food Service)
200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Board of Education – Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

 

Bibb County:

Coliseum Northside (Food Service)
400 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Ming’s Restaurant
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Taj Indian Restaurant
5033 BROOKHAVEN DR STE 350 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Pig on a Pie
5797 HOUSTON RD STE K MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Wendy’s
6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

M&M Sandwich & Pastry
3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Michael’s on Mulberry
588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Georgia Industrial Children’s Home (Food Service)
4690 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Fall Off The Bone
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Graffiti’s Pizza A Greek Taverna
5581 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Edgar’s Hospitality
5171 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Pizza Hut
6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing (Food Service)
3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College (Food Service)
4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Nu-Way Weiners
5572 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Dismas Charities Macon (Food Service)
744 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
3520 KENNETH DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

McDonald’s
5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Billy’s Clubhouse (Food Service)
1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Central Georgia Rehabilitation Hospital (Food Service)
3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

M&H Wings More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Yollah
894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

 

Dodge County:

Chic-King
644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Wahl to Wahl
4580 HIGHWAY 341 CHAUNCEY, GA 31011
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Huddle House
114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Rolling in Dough
210 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Southern Zest Cafe and Catering
225 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Pittman Side Track Cafe
312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Subway
538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Burger King
927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

 

Hancock County:

CJE Foundation (Food Service)
2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

 

Houston County:

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Pizza Hut
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)
420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Miller Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Papa John’s Pizza
322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Cinnaholic
810 GA HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

QTime Barbecue
1205 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Ocean Seafood Market
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Summerhill Elder Living Home & Care (Food Service)
927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Subway
273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

IHOP
1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Smoothie King
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

VFW Post 6605 Lounge (Food Service)
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Chick-fil-A
3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

 

Jasper County:

Jasper Memorial Hospital (Food Service)
898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

 

Jones County:

McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Pizza Hut
204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

 

Laurens County:

Hometown Grill
1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Marco’s Pizza
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-11 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Coverleaf Restaurant
509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Don’s All American Hot Dawgs – Mobile Unit
3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Betty’s Cooking
1512 OLD TOOMSBORO RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

 

Monroe County:

Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

 

Peach County:

Five Star Food Service – Blue Bird (Food Service)
402 BLUE BIRD LN FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

 

Putnam County:

The Waterside at Cuscowilla
465 CUSCOWILLA DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Bone Island Grillhouse
920 GREEENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

The Brickhouse Pub and Grub
141 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill
104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

 

Taylor County:

Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

 

Upson County:

Upson Lee Primary (Food Service)
172 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

 

Washington County:

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill
1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

 

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

The Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

 

Wilcox County:

Smokehouse Grill
213 N HWY 112 PINEVIEW, GA 31071
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Vera’s
1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Carter’s Fried Chicken
1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

