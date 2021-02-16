|
Restaurant Report Card: February 8-12
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 8 and Friday, February 12, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Rocket Roller Rink
3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2021
Kai Thai Restaurant
2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Down South Seafood
972 SPARTA HWY SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)
2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
The Real Deal Grill & More
185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Board of Education – Lakeview Academy (Food Service)
220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 02-10-2021
Board of Education – Lakeview Primary (Food Service)
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
Board of Education – Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)
375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Board of Education – Early Learning Center (Food Service)
200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Board of Education – Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)
101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Bibb County:
Coliseum Northside (Food Service)
400 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Ming’s Restaurant
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Taj Indian Restaurant
5033 BROOKHAVEN DR STE 350 MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Pig on a Pie
5797 HOUSTON RD STE K MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches
4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Wendy’s
6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
M&M Sandwich & Pastry
3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Michael’s on Mulberry
588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 73
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Georgia Industrial Children’s Home (Food Service)
4690 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Fall Off The Bone
1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Graffiti’s Pizza A Greek Taverna
5581 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Edgar’s Hospitality
5171 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
Pizza Hut
6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing (Food Service)
3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College (Food Service)
4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
Nu-Way Weiners
5572 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Dismas Charities Macon (Food Service)
744 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
3520 KENNETH DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
McDonald’s
5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Firehouse Subs
4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Billy’s Clubhouse (Food Service)
1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Central Georgia Rehabilitation Hospital (Food Service)
3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
M&H Wings More
5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Yollah
894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Dodge County:
Chic-King
644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Wahl to Wahl
4580 HIGHWAY 341 CHAUNCEY, GA 31011
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Huddle House
114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Rolling in Dough
210 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Southern Zest Cafe and Catering
225 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Pittman Side Track Cafe
312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Subway
538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Burger King
927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Hancock County:
CJE Foundation (Food Service)
2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Houston County:
Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
American Deli
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Pizza Hut
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Marco’s Pizza
4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)
420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Miller Elementary School (Food Service)
101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Papa John’s Pizza
322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Cinnaholic
810 GA HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
QTime Barbecue
1205 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Outback Steakhouse
3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
Travelodge (Food Service)
100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering
736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
Ocean Seafood Market
1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
Summerhill Elder Living Home & Care (Food Service)
927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Chicken Salad Chick
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Starbucks
277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Subway
273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
IHOP
1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Smoothie King
4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
El Bronco
2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Red Lobster
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
VFW Post 6605 Lounge (Food Service)
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)
1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)
2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Chick-fil-A
3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Jasper County:
Jasper Memorial Hospital (Food Service)
898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
Jones County:
McDonald’s
286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Pizza Hut
204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)
169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
Laurens County:
Hometown Grill
1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Marco’s Pizza
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-11 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Coverleaf Restaurant
509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Don’s All American Hot Dawgs – Mobile Unit
3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Betty’s Cooking
1512 OLD TOOMSBORO RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Monroe County:
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Fox City Brewing Company
45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021
Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Marco’s Pizza
279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
Subway
160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Georgia Bob’s
114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Peach County:
Five Star Food Service – Blue Bird (Food Service)
402 BLUE BIRD LN FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Putnam County:
The Waterside at Cuscowilla
465 CUSCOWILLA DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Bone Island Grillhouse
920 GREEENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
The Brickhouse Pub and Grub
141 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill
104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021
Taylor County:
Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)
165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Upson County:
Upson Lee Primary (Food Service)
172 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Washington County:
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill
1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021
Wheeler County:
Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021
The Bulldog Grill
106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Wilcox County:
Smokehouse Grill
213 N HWY 112 PINEVIEW, GA 31071
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Vera’s
1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021
Carter’s Fried Chicken
1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021