Restaurant Report Card: February 8-12



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 8 and Friday, February 12, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Rocket Roller Rink

3021 HERITAGE PL MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2021

Kai Thai Restaurant

2600 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Down South Seafood

972 SPARTA HWY SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

AMC Milledgeville 6 (Food Service)

2400 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

The Real Deal Grill & More

185 WEST ANDREWS STREET MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Board of Education – Lakeview Academy (Food Service)

220 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 02-10-2021

Board of Education – Lakeview Primary (Food Service)

372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Board of Education – Midway Hills Primary (Food Service)

375 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Board of Education – Early Learning Center (Food Service)

200 N ABC ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Board of Education – Midway Hills Academy (Food Service)

101 CARL VINSON HWY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Bibb County:

Coliseum Northside (Food Service)

400 CHARTER BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Ming’s Restaurant

4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Taj Indian Restaurant

5033 BROOKHAVEN DR STE 350 MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Pig on a Pie

5797 HOUSTON RD STE K MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches

4650 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Wendy’s

6001 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

M&M Sandwich & Pastry

3045 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Michael’s on Mulberry

588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Georgia Industrial Children’s Home (Food Service)

4690 N MUMFORD RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Fall Off The Bone

1897 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Graffiti’s Pizza A Greek Taverna

5581 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Edgar’s Hospitality

5171 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Pizza Hut

6230 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Fountain Blue Rehab and Nursing (Food Service)

3051 WHITESIDE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College (Food Service)

4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Nu-Way Weiners

5572 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Dismas Charities Macon (Food Service)

744 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Cherry Blossom Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

3520 KENNETH DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

McDonald’s

5020 HARRISON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Firehouse Subs

4921 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Billy’s Clubhouse (Food Service)

1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Central Georgia Rehabilitation Hospital (Food Service)

3351 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

M&H Wings More

5013 HARRISON RD UNIT B MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Yollah

894 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Dodge County:

Chic-King

644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Wahl to Wahl

4580 HIGHWAY 341 CHAUNCEY, GA 31011

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Huddle House

114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Rolling in Dough

210 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Southern Zest Cafe and Catering

225 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Pittman Side Track Cafe

312 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Subway

538 OAK STREET, SUITE A EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Burger King

927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Hancock County:

CJE Foundation (Food Service)

2866 GA HWY 22 SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Houston County:

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar

912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

American Deli

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE M PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Nu-Way Weiners

1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Pizza Hut

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 100 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Panda Express

2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Marco’s Pizza

4993 RUSSELL PKWY STE 430 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Pearl Stephens Elementary School (Food Service)

420 EDUCATION WAY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Miller Elementary School (Food Service)

101 PINE VALLEY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Firehouse Subs

1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Top China

1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Papa John’s Pizza

322 N PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Cinnaholic

810 GA HWY 96 STE 1100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

QTime Barbecue

1205 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Outback Steakhouse

3088 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Travelodge (Food Service)

100 WESTVIEW LN PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering

736 CARROLL STE 1 PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Ocean Seafood Market

1754 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Summerhill Elder Living Home & Care (Food Service)

927 CONGO LANE CONNECTOR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Chicken Salad Chick

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 700 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Fazoli’s

762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Starbucks

277 PERRY PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Wing Stop

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Your Pie

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Subway

273 N PERRY PKWY STE G PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

IHOP

1406 B SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Smoothie King

4088 WATSON BLVD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

El Bronco

2067 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Red Lobster

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

VFW Post 6605 Lounge (Food Service)

1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Food Service)

1502 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Ramada Hotel & Suites (Food Service)

2024 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Chick-fil-A

3000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Jasper County:

Jasper Memorial Hospital (Food Service)

898 COLLEGE ST. MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Jones County:

McDonald’s

286 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Pizza Hut

204 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Clifton Ridge Middle Grade School (Food Service)

169 DUSTY LN MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Laurens County:

Hometown Grill

1211 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Marco’s Pizza

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-11 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Coverleaf Restaurant

509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Don’s All American Hot Dawgs – Mobile Unit

3299 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Betty’s Cooking

1512 OLD TOOMSBORO RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Monroe County:

Pizza Hut

53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Fox City Brewing Company

45 N KIMBALL ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2021

Pruitt Health Monroe (Food Service)

4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Marco’s Pizza

279 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

529 BOLINGREEN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

Subway

160 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Georgia Bob’s

114 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Peach County:

Five Star Food Service – Blue Bird (Food Service)

402 BLUE BIRD LN FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Putnam County:

The Waterside at Cuscowilla

465 CUSCOWILLA DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Bone Island Grillhouse

920 GREEENSBORO RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

The Brickhouse Pub and Grub

141 N JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill

104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-09-2021

Taylor County:

Taylor County Health and Rehabilitation (Food Service)

165 S BROAD ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Upson County:

Upson Lee Primary (Food Service)

172 KNIGHT TRAIL THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Washington County:

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill

1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2021

Wheeler County:

Fairway Grill

80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2021

The Bulldog Grill

106 E MAIN STREET ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Wilcox County:

Smokehouse Grill

213 N HWY 112 PINEVIEW, GA 31071

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Vera’s

1065 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

Carter’s Fried Chicken

1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-08-2021

