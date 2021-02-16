Tech Report: Instagram plans to disable accounts with ‘hateful messages’

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report

February 16, 2021

Facebook-owned Instagram says it’ll start disabling the accounts of people who repeatedly send hateful messages.

Google and Facebook reportedly are “very close” to the first deals ever to pay for news content.

More snacking and less exercise puts kids at greater risk for diabetes and other health concerns while learning at home.

Parler says it is close to relaunching its social media platform.

First-time offenders won’t be able to send messages for an undefined period of time, but if they send hateful messages again, their account will be disabled.

This doesn’t just involve posting but also direct messages that you send to people.

*****

Australia is poised to adopt legislation that would force digital companies to pay for news content, something that would create a global precedent and, according to Facebook and Google, wreck the way the internet works.

*****

More snacking and less exercise puts kids at greater risk for diabetes and other health concerns while learning at home.

The Wall Street Journal talked to doctors who say kids are gaining weight by staying home and remote learning.

Part of it is depression from not seeing their friends and a lack of organized sports being shut down at school.

*****

Parler says it is close to relaunching its social media platform.

It was taken offline by Amazon web services in January.

The tech giant determined Parler was not doing enough to moderate and remove incitements to violence.

The site was not fully functional today, and some users reported technical glitches as they tried to log in and refresh feeds.