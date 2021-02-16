Warner Robins HS theatre wins One Act state title

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins High School theater is the 2021 GHSA Class AAAAA One Act state champion.
The group of students won the title following their February 13 performance of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, the Musical, according to a news release from the Houston County School District.
Warner Robins, performing at Northside High School, beat fellow AAAAA qualifiers Northgate, Tri-Cities, Ola, St. Pius X, Grady, Calhoun and Greenbrier.
Theatre co-director Nicholas Sostillio calls it an “exciting year for Demon Country.”
“We are honored to be named the state champion for the first time in school history,” Sostillio said. “This group of students pushed through quarantines and adapted schedules to come out on top. We are very proud of our students’ work and accomplishments.”
Individual students also took home awards.
Drew James was named Best Actress for her role as Matilda, and Christian Carter (Agatha Trunchbull), Asthon Harden (Bruce Bogtrotter) and Mandie Smythe (Miss Honey) were all recognized as All-Star cast members.
The adult production team includes Trey English, Cherri Engen, Richard Frazier and Jessica Teemer.
You can see the award-winning musical in the Performing Center Arts Center for yourself on the following dates:
- February 18, 19 and 22 at 7 p.m.
- February 21 at 3 and 6 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door or in advance at wrhstheatre.com. Social distancing and masks are required.
For more information about theatre at Warner Robins High, contact Sostillo at (478) 929-7877, ext. 3947, or by email at Nicholas.Sostillio@hcbe.net.