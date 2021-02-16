|
The 67-acre Sports Complex is set to open at the beginning of April, for residents and visitors to use.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT)- A new sports complex is set to open on North Houston Road. Mayor Randy Toms says the facility will help to bring people and businesses to the area.
“I think it is going to be life changing for our community, certainly for that area of town which needs something to boost the revitalization,” said Toms.
The facility will include an emphasis of a patriotic attitude by incorporating the red, white and blue. It will include for basketball courts, eight volleyball courts, a walking track and more.
“We’ve relied on the Houston County Board of Education to help us run our programs, but with this we can pretty much run our day to day activities,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jarred Reneau.
The new complex can hold sports competitions and events. Marsha Buzell, Director of the Warner Robins Conventions and Visitor Bureau, says this will help bring money into the city.
“It naturally expands the footprint for the city and the importance of it because, we’re right in the center of the state,” says Buzzell.
Mayor Toms says he’s excited for how the facility will impact Warner Robins.