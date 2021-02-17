Strong and severe storms possible Thursday

Listen to the content of this post:

After a day of sunshine, rain is already starting to move into parts of Georgia.

Overnight and into tomorrow we will continue to see periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Through the day, especially any time after 11 am, areas south of a line from Macon to Milledgeville will see a chance of strong to severe storms.

Main threats with these storms will be damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes as well as flash flooding.



As a warm front lifts north from the Gulf of Mexico we will start to see more widespread coverage of thunderstorm activity.

There will be a big drop off in the chance of severe weather, all dependent on the placement of the front (south of the front, we will see a better chance of severe storms).



You can see from the graphic above that there is a huge temperature swing from the south even just up to Warner Robins.

This illustrates where we will see the best instability to go along with our wind shear as well (aka best chance for severe storms).



The threat for strong storms will be gone by Thursday evening, but we will see a few lingering showers into Friday morning.

Even if we don’t see severe storms in the area, we will be getting an impressive amount of rainfall.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of Middle Georgia until Friday morning, so remember to “Turn around, don’t drown” if you see flooding on roadways.



Friday afternoon we will start to dry out and see a return of clear skies in the area.

This will give way to a quiet weather weekend (thankfully!) that will see slowly warming temps.

Next week brings a big warm up to the 70’s and mostly dry conditions with the exception of a few showers on Monday.