Arrest made in connection to December homicide in Laurens County

|
Listen to the content of this post:
DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted in connection to a December homicide in Laurens County is now in custody.
According to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 28-year-old Jordan Walker of Chester was arrested following an investigation by LCSO and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into the homicide of 34-year-old Milana Harper on Shy Street in Dexter.
Walker is charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and three counts of aggravated assault.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.