Ash Wednesday services change for local churches this year

Peyton Lewis
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent season for Christians.

This time brings new life or hope, and this year, it’s also bringing new traditions.

Beau Wood has attended Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Macon his entire life. The church has been doing drive-thru services for a few months. Wood says the new services have been hard to get used to.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s better than nothing,” Wood said. “You get to see your church family and get to wave to each other in your cars.”

This Ash Wednesday also included a drive-in sermon. Pastor Andrew Lewis says his staff took extra precautions to make sure everyone could enjoy the service.

“We’ll distribute ashes in those little paper cups like the ones you would put your ketchup in at McDonald’s,” Lewis explained. “People can still have that physical and tangible reminder of this period, but can do it in a safe way.”

Those who attended were given a cup of ashes and then pulled into a space with the option to tune to 89.3 FM to listen to the service.

Pastor Lewis says he knows the service is different this year but hopes it will serve as a symbol of Ash Wednesday teachings.

“We’ve already got those physical reminders of mortality,” he said, pointing to his mask. “We’ve been wearing them for a year now.”

Peyton Lewis
