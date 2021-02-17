Baldwin County gives update projects in Eggs & Issues meeting

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Baldwin County commissioners addressed drainage and road repairs in Eggs & Issues meeting Wednesday morning.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County Chamber gathered to provide an update on the county’s progress.
County manager Carlos Tobar wanted to give the commissioners and attendees an overview of the top issues. This included possibly incorporating a 1-percent sales tax on transportation.
Tobar says the TSPLOST was on the 2018 ballot but did not pass. He hopes to propose it appear on the 2021 ballot.
“One of the things we learned — because I went to a meeting last week — there were people complaining about the roads,” Tobar said. “I asked did you vote for the TSPLOST, and they say no I didn’t. And you know we have to educate the public on what that means.”
He mentioned that the county has many needs, including drainage issues and road repairs.
In order to help with the drainage issues, Tobar says they must install water meters to detect leaks.
Starting next week, 400-thousand feet of sewer lines will be installed.
The next State of Baldwin County meeting happens in March 2022.