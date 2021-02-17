Bike Walk Macon needs for volunteers for ‘Love Your Street’ project

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Love Your Street project kicks off this weekend. The project aims to help improve biking and walking on the street at four locations.
Cherry Street serves as the first location where organizers and local artist Erin Hawkins will create a mural at a crosswalk.
Bike Walk Macon partnered with Hawkins to add a pop of color to crosswalks. The mural showcases lyrics from a Little Richard song wherein he mentions Macon as his home.
Each mural will be unique in alerting drivers that they are approaching a crosswalk.
Organizers welcome volunteers. They will provide snacks for participants and advise everyone to dress warmly — all while following CDC guidelines.
Love Your Street event information
- When: Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Sunday 9 a.m. -3 p.m.
To volunteer, visit https://www.bikewalkmacon.com/