CNBC: Moderna to deliver 100M doses of COVID vaccine by March

Markets

The Dow up 62 points

The S&P down 2

The NASDAQ lower 47

Moderna expects to deliver 100 million doses of its two-shot coronavirus vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of March, according to an update from the company.

The drugmaker added that it will complete its agreement with the U.S. for 300 million doses by the end of July.

A severe winter storm has temporarily shuttered hundreds of Walmart stores in Texas and other states.

Walmart says 456 of its stores and clubs are closed as of midday today. That’s nearly 9 percent of Walmart’s stores and Sam’s Club locations.

Other retailers, including Kroger and Target, have been impacted as well.

A black McDonald’s franchisee is suing Mcdonald’s for racial discrimination.

The franchisee, Herbert Washington, alleges McDonald’s pigeonholed him into operating restaurants in low-volume black neighborhoods and then forced him to sell his locations after he complained.

McDonald’s is already facing two racial discrimination lawsuits from black current and former franchisees.