Winter weather causes delay in COVID-19 vaccine shipments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Public Health asks that people remain patient as the next shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has been delayed due to winter weather.

Across the country, shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine have shown up late — if at all. According to the CDC, both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were set to arrive earlier this week.

However, health officials urge everyone to remain calm. They say the second dose of the vaccine can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose.

North Central Health District

North Central Health District officials say they have enough vaccines to last the rest of the week. Beyond that, the district does not know.

“We have not had to make any changes or call people to reschedule their appointments but with each delay that becomes a greater and greater likelihood,” said Michael Hokanson, public information officer with the North Central Health District. “And of course, if we do not get any vaccine at all before next week. We will not be able to release appointments for next week.”

Hokanson says that you can expect delays to continue through the week. Shipments will be released and delivered once weather conditions permit.

Hokanson says your health department will contact you by phone to reschedule, if necessary.