UPDATE (Wednesday, February 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/17/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 796,547 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1782 9600.78 56 153
Atkinson 753 9039.62 15 113
Bacon 1011 8865.31 25 74
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3649 8213.29 98 290
Banks 1515 7581.82 30 173
Barrow 7764 8987.88 109 540
Bartow 9739 8792.01 170 668
Ben Hill 1449 8705.32 55 145
Berrien 991 5141.11 28 65
Bibb 12365 8126.85 330 1566
Bleckley 769 5990.03 32 45
Brantley 852 4437.04 25 66
Brooks 885 5627.27 37 84
Bryan 2358 6024.99 26 161
Bulloch 4927 6200.06 47 190
Burke 1630 7295.68 31 137
Butts 1925 7646.78 65 108
Calhoun 438 6933.67 14 71
Camden 2979 5524.44 24 112
Candler 711 6560.86 33 57
Carroll 6822 5679.37 117 283
Catoosa 4901 7126.55 53 207
Charlton 1001 7554.15 17 54
Chatham 17901 6126.79 330 1413
Chattahoochee 2611 24290.63 9 22
Chattooga 2042 8245.17 55 149
Cherokee 19334 7251.6 235 1086
Clarke 11761 9062.33 105 437
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20263 6647.14 339 1176
Clinch 691 10381.61 21 62
Cobb 53962 6825.55 797 2676
Coffee 4092 9506.99 120 602
Colquitt 3200 7049.55 60 219
Columbia 10277 6478.56 140 417
Cook 1119 6417.39 34 103
Coweta 7655 5036.15 136 260
Crawford 489 3999.02 12 59
Crisp 1291 5792.09 40 144
Dade 1048 6484.35 9 51
Dawson 2489 9211.35 34 214
Decatur 2024 7689.39 50 135
DeKalb 50088 6315.04 707 3984
Dodge 1060 5199.9 55 104
Dooly 711 5305.97 28 81
Dougherty 5189 5771.65 254 928
Douglas 10512 6920.07 146 712
Early 955 9412.58 40 65
Echols 351 8843.54 2 11
Effingham 3432 5360.32 53 215
Elbert 1467 7743.47 42 114
Emanuel 1665 7346.45 51 116
Evans 714 6681.01 12 67
Fannin 1913 7268.24 50 155
Fayette 5750 4891.79 118 211
Floyd 9050 9057.61 154 752
Forsyth 15588 6173.29 135 863
Franklin 2224 9533.2 36 141
Fulton 72293 6576.99 999 4041
Gilmer 2311 7355.89 56 187
Glascock 137 4528.93 6 18
Glynn 6172 7172.82 140 409
Gordon 5690 9802.06 86 277
Grady 1455 5929.1 42 161
Greene 1403 7495.86 41 119
Gwinnett 78460 8079.12 832 4862
Habersham 4500 9825.33 133 448
Hall 23465 11371.51 359 2190
Hancock 784 9569.14 54 93
Haralson 1576 5129.87 31 60
Harris 1931 5562.92 45 136
Hart 1616 6189.91 34 108
Heard 579 4680.68 13 37
Henry 16578 6911.36 222 477
Houston 9120 5807.47 150 627
Irwin 655 6943.71 15 76
Jackson 7811 10456.49 112 436
Jasper 613 4317.21 16 54
Jeff Davis 1204 7948.24 34 96
Jefferson 1511 9867.43 50 140
Jenkins 695 8104.01 36 78
Johnson 747 7732.12 39 94
Jones 1485 5193.94 35 134
Lamar 1211 6259.37 35 91
Lanier 471 4550.28 8 25
Laurens 3556 7518.61 132 331
Lee 1520 5071.57 43 172
Liberty 2610 4216.21 46 193
Lincoln 475 5846.15 16 44
Long 616 3093.15 11 45
Lowndes 7146 6062.2 125 330
Lumpkin 2621 7753.98 50 261
Macon 561 4319.37 21 75
Madison 2524 8363.99 35 129
Marion 363 4377.19 13 30
McDuffie 1544 7149.14 34 135
McIntosh 576 3954.14 13 50
Meriwether 1390 6612.75 43 121
Miller 601 10426.79 4 31
Mitchell 1456 6601.38 70 217
Monroe 1725 6221.37 76 165
Montgomery 687 7447.96 19 40
Morgan 1095 5721.6 12 74
Murray 3796 9428.48 63 216
Muscogee 12410 6476.16 304 968
Newton 6663 5930.36 174 542
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24615 0 379 1144
Oconee 2669 6394.81 55 116
Oglethorpe 1088 7139.11 22 68
Paulding 9371 5431.14 140 290
Peach 1693 6184.47 41 193
Pickens 2271 6773.04 46 174
Pierce 1153 5899.21 38 121
Pike 954 5058.32 21 61
Polk 3622 8329.88 66 331
Pulaski 556 5104.2 28 49
Putnam 1636 7475.44 45 132
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1402 8253.86 34 141
Randolph 442 6544.27 31 76
Richmond 18141 8970.04 330 1165
Rockdale 5303 5584.46 119 740
Schley 199 3772.51 2 19
Screven 768 5525.18 16 59
Seminole 708 8697.79 15 62
Spalding 3516 5087.54 122 370
Stephens 2811 10676.85 69 236
Stewart 752 12269.54 21 120
Sumter 1741 5921.97 84 249
Talbot 355 5764.86 15 35
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 0 8
Tattnall 1750 6886.78 36 108
Taylor 470 5906.01 20 65
Telfair 688 4397.85 41 66
Terrell 529 6247.79 38 104
Thomas 3358 7557.79 104 314
Tift 3327 8148.42 90 397
Toombs 2735 10136.01 81 156
Towns 963 8002.33 36 117
Treutlen 604 8844.63 19 49
Troup 5414 7688.81 157 442
Turner 571 7070.33 28 82
Twiggs 484 5985.65 27 84
Union 1889 7456.09 62 181
Unknown 3079 0 10 47
Upson 1675 6374.4 94 156
Walker 5626 8082.17 69 230
Walton 7131 7442.54 184 422
Ware 2819 7862.66 121 315
Warren 352 6756.24 8 43
Washington 1552 7644.57 46 101
Wayne 2500 8340.56 65 243
Webster 97 3803.92 4 12
Wheeler 452 5715.01 20 35
White 2820 8879.65 57 270
Whitfield 13960 13336.9 196 682
Wilcox 448 5096.7 27 67
Wilkes 635 6341.12 16 63
Wilkinson 684 7669.02 22 112
Worth 1129 5605.2 54 160
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,379,141 (6,914,772 reported molecular tests; 464,369 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 796,547 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 53,880 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,254 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

