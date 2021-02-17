Georgia National Rodeo returns for 31st year; tickets sold out

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia National Rodeo is back for its 31st year.

If this isn’t your first rodeo, things will look different than they have in years past when the event starts on Thursday.

“Being able to have this event not only says we’re able to start having events in general, but we’re just looking forward to seeing people out enjoying what they love to go participate in with their families and just having a good time overall,” Chief Marketing Director for Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter Keaton Walker said.

The rodeo is following pandemic protocols by taking temperatures at the door, doing regular cleanings, and having those in attendance wear a mask if they’re not seated. They’ll also have hand sanitizer stations throughout the arena.

Walker says officials will make sure people follow safety protocols.

“We’ve taken all the proper protocols and procedures to make sure this is a safe event for everybody to come to,” Walker said.

One change they made was selling tickets in pods.

Those seats have white stickers on them, and any seats that aren’t being used are blocked off with yellow caution tape to allow for social distancing.

Walker says more than 600 people are expected to compete during the three-day event. There will also be concessions throughout the arena and vendors outside. She says even with a limited crowd, this year’s rodeo is expected to be better than ever.

“We’ve got great entertainment, a wonderful rodeo clown that’s going to be here with us, more riders than we’ve ever had, so you’ll see more buck and bulls, more bronc riders, more bell racers than we’ve had in previous years.”

According to the president and CEO of the Perry Chamber Ellen Palmer, the rodeo is a boost for Perry’s economy. She says the fairgrounds choosing to host the rodeo was a bold decision they commend.

“People are coming into the city, that’s always a good thing, and staying here, and eating here, and getting gas here, so we’re excited that they were able to put that show on this year,” Palmer said.

