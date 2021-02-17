Gov. Kemp announces Georgia has administered 1.5 million vaccines

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Public Health announced it has administered 1,541,057 vaccines. That’s 78% of the total amount shipped to the state.

“Though we still have a long way to go, I am proud of the progress we have made in getting more vaccines administered to vulnerable Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “We are working around the clock to ensure that as many of our frontline heroes and seniors can get the vaccine as soon as possible. As we await increased supply from the federal government and vaccine manufacturers, we continue to urge all Georgians to protect themselves and their loved ones by following public health guidance.”

First responders, law enforcement, and Georgians 65 and older are currently eligible to receive a vaccine in the 1A+ category.

To view vaccination locations, please visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

To view more vaccine reporting data, click here.