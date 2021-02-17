Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation will host Cornhole league

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’ve ever wanted to play in a Cornhole league, now is your chance. Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation will host a league this spring.

It’s $50 per person to sign up, and you can sign up individually or as part of a team. They’ll start with matches on Saturdays, and depending on interest, contests might expand into weekdays.

We spoke with Ashley Griffin, athletic coordinator with Parks and Recreation, about the decision to host the league.

“It’s such a fast growing sport,” Griffin said. “We have a lady who works with us named Sonia that proposed the idea, and we’ve just kind of gone with it, just because it’s so popular. And we’re always looking for new things to do to get people out, especially now, people are just wanting to be outside and do things.”

How to sign up

You have until the end of February to sign up.

