Monroe County Sheriff Office warns residents of phone scam

Scammers impersonate government officials often posing as agents of the Social Security Administration in an effort to intimidate, gain your trust and/or steal money.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of an ongoing phone scam where callers impersonate government officials with the U.S. Social Security Administration.

Social Security scammers may threaten arrest, legal action, or suspend/rescind your social security number. They may also demand personal information like your name, date of birth, social security number, and financial account numbers.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, if you owe money to the Social Security Administration, they will not call you. They will mail you a letter with payment options and appeal rights. The Social Security Administration does not suspend social security numbers.