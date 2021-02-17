Morning Business Report: Carnival Cruises creates new options for guests

Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

February 17, 2021

Shutdowns of U.S. refineries due to severe winter weather on the Gulf Coast could result in a 10-cent jump in gasoline prices over the next several days.

Buying nutritious food is getting costlier as hunger in the country remains at elevated levels during the pandemic.

Stocks finished mixed after hitting record highs early in the session.

Carnival Cruise Lines is sending out a letter to guests regarding new flexible options for cruises that are seven days or less.

The Biden administration said it will extend a federal moratorium on home foreclosures and aid for Americans

The jump in gasoline prices is expected to be temporary.

Six hundred Walmart stores have closed across the country as severe winter weather snarled shopping and delivery.

Kroger and Target have closed stores too and package deliveries may be delayed.

The USDA says food in nearly every category increased in price in the u.s. with the annual cost of meat, poultry, fish, and dairy increased on average between 4 and 10 percent.

The price of fresh fruit dropped slightly.

Stocks finished mixed after hitting record highs early in the session.

Consumer spending numbers are out today and are expected to get a boost from stimulus checks.

Carnival Cruise Lines is sending out a letter to guests regarding new flexible options for cruises that are seven days or less. This comes due to continued uncertainty and waiting for further guidance from the CDC.

The aim is to provide further peace of mind for those booked on a departure through July 31.

But some guests are starting to worry that this could be a sign of a further suspension.

The Biden administration said it will extend a federal moratorium on home foreclosures and aid for Americans who are struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This move marks the second time Biden has lengthened the ban, which was initially enacted during the Trump administration.