Rush Limbaugh, conservative media icon, dies at 70

(CNN) Rush Limbaugh, the conservative media icon who for decades used his perch as the king of talk-radio to shape the politics of both the Republican Party and nation, died after a battle with cancer.

With his three-hour weekday radio show broadcast on nearly 600 stations across the U.S., and a massive audience of millions hanging on his every word, Limbaugh’s rants shaped the national political conversation, swaying the opinions of average Republicans and the direction of the party.

Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.