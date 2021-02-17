Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb County’s Office of Small Business Affairs is hosting free web seminars. Organizers encourage business owners and job seekers to attend.

The goal is to boost equity in local business opportunities.

The county’s SBA Director Charise Stephens says that the overall goal is to increase the economic health of the community. Also, the SBA office wants to see more local employment opportunities and more women and minorities bidding on government contracts.

The seminars will cover government contracting, the importance of shopping locally, and how to use the Greater Macon Works employment platform effectively.

To register, email Stephens at cstephens2@maconbibb.us.