Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Wednesday will be quiet before storms return Thursday.
TODAY.
Cloud cover will increase steadily throughout the day today. Temperatures will climb into the middle 50’s this afternoon as we stay dry. Late this evening we will begin to deal with isolated showers. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40’s.
TOMORROW.
A weather complex is going to move across our area tomorrow bringing with it the chance for a few strong to potentially severe storms. The forecast will be complex because a cool easterly breeze will trap a warm front to our south to start the day. The further north this warm front moves the greatest chance for strong and severe storms we will see. It’s truly going to be a “game time” forecast. The potential storm threats are damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings if they were to be issued.
FRIDAY & BEYOND.
A few showers will linger on Friday morning, but we will clear out by midday and stay dry through the weekend. Temperatures will hang out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s throughout the weekend. A few showers are possible on Monday.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).