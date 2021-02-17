Tech Report: Hucksters manipulate Amazon review rating system

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report

February 17, 2021

Online hucksters may be selling Amazon reviews in bulk to help merchants manipulate the e-commerce platform’s rating system.

A British consumer advocacy group found 10 websites offering “review manipulation” services that rely on vast networks of users to drum up positive reviews for Amazon Marketplace sellers in violation of the site’s policies.

Amazon says it removed its “Amazon’s Choice” badge from products that had been pumped up by manipulated reviews.

*****

Apple wins victory as North Dakota votes down the bill that would regulate app stores.

The bill would have required app stores to enable software developers to use their own payment processing software and avoid fees charged by Apple and Google.

Apple makes billions from cuts that it takes from games and other developers that sell on the app store.

*****

Bitcoin reached a new record value of $50,000 on Tuesday before falling back below $49,000.

That pushed Bitcoin’s 2021 gains to 69 percent.

Bitcoin’s steady surge comes as Tesla, Mastercard, BNY Mellon, and Twitter have expressed increasing interest in digital currencies.

*****

Working from home has some Americans zooming in — on their wrinkles.

The New York Post reports at-home beauty experiments — from haircuts and dyes to Tik Tok-inspired acne cures — have been on the rise since lockdown has left us stuck, and bored, at home.

Some have even undergone plastic surgery due to Zoom calls.