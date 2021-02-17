Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine

Listen to the content of this post:

WASHINGTON (AP) — By the thousands, U.S. service members are refusing or putting off the COVID-19 vaccine.

Frustrated commanders are trying to knock down internet rumors and find the right pitch that will persuade troops to take the shot. Some Army units are seeing as few as one-third agree to the vaccine.

Military leaders searching for answers believe they have identified imminent deployment as a convincer.

Sailors on ships heading to sea last week, for example, were choosing to take the shot at rates exceeding 80% to 90%.

The military’s resistance comes as troops are deploying to administer shots at vaccination centers around the country and as leaders look to American forces to set an example for the nation.