Rain moves out Friday afternoon

It has been a rainy day in Middle Georgia with some places seeing 2″ of rain already.
The good news is that 1.) we don’t have a severe threat through this evening 2.) the rain is moving out of our area by tomorrow afternoon.
As the rain pushes east the sunshine will begin to return from west to east across Middle Georgia, with most of us clearing by lunchtime.
High temps will still be limited to the mid 50’s through the day with a cold night on the way Friday night.
High pressure and plentiful sunshine return for the weekend behind the cold front and will bring slow warming through Sunday.
Overnight lows however, will be dropping once again into the 20’s and 30’s.
By Monday a weak front will push through the southeast that will bring us another chance for some showers.
Right now it doesn’t look like there will be much moisture associated with the front, so the rain won’t be lingering. Behind the front on Monday we will be seeing the sunshine returning and highs warming back into the 60’s and 70’s.
Next chance of rain won’t be until next Friday.