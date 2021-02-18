|
Governor Kemp announced his plan to give all public school and school-level staff a one-time bonus.
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County School District approved the request for a one-time bonus for staff of $1,000.
The funding to provide the bonus will come from the Governor’s office and the Georgia Department of Education CARES Act funds for non-school based personnel.
However, it will exclude substitute teachers with the exception of substitutes who have been filling in for teachers for a long period of time.
Chief of Staff, Tanzy Kilcrease, says this will show staff they’re appreciated.
“It is hard times and our teachers have had to be adaptive, they’ve had to be flexible and not only our teachers bbut all our staff,” says Kilcrease.
Once the money is approved by the state, bonuses will be implemented.