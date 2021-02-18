|
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bleckley County High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) organization is collecting prom dresses for the school’s students.
The dress drive began a couple years back when students weren’t going to prom because they couldn’t afford a dress.
Business education teacher Melissa Barker, along with the help of the school’s work-based program, so decided to provide this service.
Barker says they collect between 20 and 50 dresses each year.
The school’s main goal is to include everyone.
“We will find a way to let them participate,” Barker says. “Money should never be an issue.”
Students can go to Mrs. Barkers classroom to look through racks of dresses for the special occasion.
Maisi Corbin, a student involved with FBLA, says this is great for students.
“It allows them to have a peace of mind,” Corbin says. That, ‘Hey, this is there for me.'”
The organization has collected about 30 dresses this year but accepts donations all year.
If you would like to donate, you can drop off dresses at Bleckley County High School in Cochran.
The school is also accepting tuxedo and shoe donations.