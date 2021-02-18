UPDATE (Thursday, February 18 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
27077
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/18/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 798,785 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1783 9606.16 56 154
Atkinson 753 9039.62 16 113
Bacon 1011 8865.31 26 74
Baker 153 4910.14 6 31
Baldwin 3654 8224.54 98 290
Banks 1517 7591.83 30 173
Barrow 7790 9017.98 109 540
Bartow 9774 8823.61 171 682
Ben Hill 1449 8705.32 55 146
Berrien 994 5156.67 28 66
Bibb 12402 8151.17 333 1582
Bleckley 771 6005.61 32 45
Brantley 853 4442.25 25 66
Brooks 887 5639.98 37 85
Bryan 2379 6078.65 26 162
Bulloch 4944 6221.45 47 190
Burke 1632 7304.63 31 137
Butts 1931 7670.61 67 108
Calhoun 442 6996.99 14 71
Camden 2985 5535.57 24 113
Candler 712 6570.08 33 57
Carroll 6831 5686.86 117 285
Catoosa 4927 7164.36 53 207
Charlton 1004 7576.79 17 54
Chatham 17971 6150.74 330 1417
Chattahoochee 2615 24327.84 9 22
Chattooga 2049 8273.44 57 150
Cherokee 19448 7294.36 238 1089
Clarke 11782 9078.51 105 437
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20338 6671.74 343 1184
Clinch 691 10381.61 21 62
Cobb 54125 6846.17 794 2688
Coffee 4092 9506.99 119 603
Colquitt 3210 7071.57 61 219
Columbia 10306 6496.84 143 426
Cook 1123 6440.33 34 104
Coweta 7690 5059.18 140 263
Crawford 487 3982.66 13 58
Crisp 1294 5805.55 40 145
Dade 1061 6564.78 9 51
Dawson 2497 9240.96 34 215
Decatur 2022 7681.79 51 135
DeKalb 50248 6335.21 714 4005
Dodge 1060 5199.9 54 105
Dooly 714 5328.36 28 81
Dougherty 5198 5781.66 256 930
Douglas 10547 6943.11 147 721
Early 956 9422.43 40 65
Echols 351 8843.54 2 11
Effingham 3450 5388.44 54 215
Elbert 1467 7743.47 44 114
Emanuel 1667 7355.28 51 117
Evans 716 6699.73 12 68
Fannin 1925 7313.83 50 156
Fayette 5767 4906.25 119 212
Floyd 9072 9079.63 155 759
Forsyth 15638 6193.1 135 865
Franklin 2228 9550.35 36 141
Fulton 72459 6592.09 1007 4059
Gilmer 2314 7365.44 60 187
Glascock 137 4528.93 6 18
Glynn 6189 7192.58 141 413
Gordon 5746 9898.53 86 278
Grady 1458 5941.32 42 162
Greene 1405 7506.54 42 119
Gwinnett 78643 8097.97 842 4889
Habersham 4497 9818.78 134 450
Hall 23500 11388.47 362 2195
Hancock 785 9581.35 54 94
Haralson 1578 5136.38 31 61
Harris 1937 5580.2 45 136
Hart 1619 6201.4 34 108
Heard 580 4688.76 13 37
Henry 16618 6928.03 227 481
Houston 9144 5822.76 150 629
Irwin 658 6975.51 15 77
Jackson 7829 10480.59 113 436
Jasper 616 4338.33 16 57
Jeff Davis 1209 7981.25 34 96
Jefferson 1518 9913.15 50 140
Jenkins 695 8104.01 36 78
Johnson 770 7970.19 40 94
Jones 1488 5204.43 35 134
Lamar 1213 6269.71 35 91
Lanier 471 4550.28 8 25
Laurens 3556 7518.61 132 331
Lee 1521 5074.91 43 172
Liberty 2626 4242.05 46 193
Lincoln 475 5846.15 16 45
Long 619 3108.21 11 45
Lowndes 7156 6070.68 126 332
Lumpkin 2624 7762.85 50 261
Macon 565 4350.17 21 75
Madison 2527 8373.93 35 130
Marion 363 4377.19 13 31
McDuffie 1549 7172.29 37 136
McIntosh 578 3967.87 13 50
Meriwether 1397 6646.05 43 121
Miller 602 10444.14 4 31
Mitchell 1456 6601.38 70 217
Monroe 1732 6246.62 76 165
Montgomery 690 7480.49 19 40
Morgan 1096 5726.83 13 74
Murray 3808 9458.28 63 216
Muscogee 12474 6509.56 305 976
Newton 6681 5946.38 175 545
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24663 0 382 1150
Oconee 2675 6409.18 55 117
Oglethorpe 1092 7165.35 22 68
Paulding 9405 5450.85 141 292
Peach 1698 6202.74 43 193
Pickens 2282 6805.85 46 174
Pierce 1157 5919.67 38 121
Pike 960 5090.14 21 61
Polk 3631 8350.58 66 336
Pulaski 573 5260.26 28 49
Putnam 1638 7484.58 45 134
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1407 8283.29 35 141
Randolph 442 6544.27 31 76
Richmond 18205 9001.68 332 1175
Rockdale 5327 5609.73 121 763
Schley 199 3772.51 3 20
Screven 768 5525.18 16 62
Seminole 708 8697.79 15 62
Spalding 3525 5100.56 122 371
Stephens 2814 10688.24 69 236
Stewart 752 12269.54 21 120
Sumter 1743 5928.77 85 250
Talbot 356 5781.1 15 35
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 1 9
Tattnall 1752 6894.65 36 108
Taylor 473 5943.7 20 65
Telfair 690 4410.64 41 66
Terrell 529 6247.79 38 104
Thomas 3365 7573.54 104 315
Tift 3327 8148.42 91 399
Toombs 2741 10158.25 83 158
Towns 968 8043.88 36 117
Treutlen 605 8859.28 19 49
Troup 5423 7701.59 157 443
Turner 574 7107.48 28 84
Twiggs 485 5998.02 27 85
Union 1893 7471.88 62 184
Unknown 3038 0 10 48
Upson 1680 6393.42 94 156
Walker 5660 8131.02 69 232
Walton 7150 7462.38 186 427
Ware 2828 7887.76 122 315
Warren 352 6756.24 9 43
Washington 1554 7654.42 46 101
Wayne 2506 8360.58 65 243
Webster 97 3803.92 4 12
Wheeler 452 5715.01 20 35
White 2830 8911.14 60 272
Whitfield 13993 13368.43 197 682
Wilcox 449 5108.08 27 67
Wilkes 635 6341.12 16 63
Wilkinson 687 7702.66 22 113
Worth 1130 5610.17 54 160
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,429,571 (6,963,712 reported molecular tests; 465,859 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 798,785 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 54,173 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,358 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.