Gov. Kemp announces plans for mass vaccination site in Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Governor Brian Kemp announced plans to launch four mass vaccination sites across the state, including one in Macon at the Macon Farmers Market on Eisenhower Parkway.

GEMA/HS director Chris Stallings said the sites are expected to be self-sustaining for COVID-19 vaccine storage and staffing.

On Monday, four mass-vaccination sites will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines. For current 1A+ eligible Georgians, pre-register at https://t.co/LI8L2dVLpb. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 18, 2021

You will have to register for an appointment to get a vaccine; the site will not accept walk-ups. The website to register is myvaccinegeorgia.com. Registrants who do not meet the eligibility criteria will not receive a vaccine. Only one appointment can be made per person.

Gov. Kemp expects sites to be up and running on Monday, February 22nd, with the help of the National Guard and the full support of the state government.

Only individuals who meet the phase 1A+ guidelines are eligible for vaccination at this time. You’re eligible to receive a vaccine if you are 65 or older or a caregiver for someone in that category, are a long-term care facility resident or work at one, are a healthcare worker, or work in law enforcement, fire, EMS, or are a 911 operator.

The drive-through sites have the capacity to vaccinate 1,100 people per day, per site for a total of 22,000 people a week between each of the four sites.

The sites will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The locations of the GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites are as follows:

• Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville, Georgia 30354

• Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road, Albany, GA 31701

• Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, GA 30523

• Macon Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 31206

“GEMA/HS’ efforts are designed to address the vaccination needs of underserved populations that have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Stallings. “The four sites selected all have surrounding populations with high percentages of minorities and individuals with incomes below the poverty line.”