Improvements made to COVID-19 Daily Status Report

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There have been several improvements made to the COVID-19 Daily Status Report on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website.

The changes are designed to make the dashboard more user-friendly while providing an accurate picture of COVID-19 in Georgia.

The changes to the Daily Status Report will include:

Antigen tests have been added to the COVID-19 Testing section

Total Cases have been added to the maps. Total cases include confirmed (PCR

positive) and antigen positive cases

Antigen Cases and Total Cases have been added to the COVID-19 Over Time section

Antigen tests, antigen cases, total cases and probable deaths have been added to data download files.

For more information about the antigen data, please refer to the “Understand the Data” guide or click on “Download the Data” for an explanation of the data elements and what is contained within each file. Both can be found in the white information box at the top of the dashboard.

