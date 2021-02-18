Johnson County School District classes to be held virtually Friday

|
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All Johnson County School District classes will be held virtually on Friday, February 19.
That’s according to a Facebook post by the school district Thursday, which said the decision was made due to “excessive rain.”
“In-person students should use Google Classroom and students that are already in virtual learning should continue work in Edgenuity,” the post said.
Staff will report to school to communicate with students online.
