Law enforcement answer prank calls in Warner Robins, Forsyth

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Emergency calls to law enforcement in two middle Georgia cities today turn out to be pranks.

The first in Warner Robins, where police received a call of a man holding a gun to his wife and then firing a shot at a home on Anne Drive. The caller said Northside High School was his next target, so that school and Parkwood Elementary School were placed on lockdown.

After responding to the home on Anne Drive and both schools, investigators ruled the call as a prank. They say the call did not originate from the Anne Drive home, and the residents were unaware of the situation.

The second coming in Forsyth of an attempted child abduction at Walmart. Investigators spoke with the people who made the call, and they stated it was a prank.

No arrests were made.

Police want to remind residents, if you prank call the police, you can be prosecuted to the fullest extent.