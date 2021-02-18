Macon gets world recognition ahead of Arbor Day

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Macon is recognized as 1 of 155 tree cities of the world just before Arbor Day.
In addition to receiving the title, Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful and other local organizations celebrated by planting several different trees at Poplar Street Park.
Trees include three Eagleston Hollies, two Higan Cherries and three Nuttall Oaks.
Seth Hawkins of the Georgia Forestry Commission, says Macon should be proud of its accomplishment.
“35 years in the tree city program, that’s definitely something to be proud of. That’s towards the top for the longest-running tree cities in Georgia. There are 155 other tree cities,” said Hawkins. “Some of them are much newer, and younger in their tree city journey but Macon has been a mainstay before I was around.”
Arbor Day is Friday, February 19.