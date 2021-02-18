Strong storms possible as storm system moves through

Dalton Mullinax
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A few strong to potentially severe storms will be possible today as a storm system moves across the state.

TODAY.

Isolated morning showers will become more widespread throughout the day. Thunderstorms today will pose the threat for gusty winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado. As of 5 am, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Middle Georgia in a Slight (level 2/5) risk area for severe storms.

Our eyes will be fixated on the northward progression of the warm front. The further north the front moves the greater the potential for severe weather. We will keep an eye on it.

Temperatures will vary across the region. In our northern counties we will stay in the 50’s for much of the day, but if the warm front surges far enough north we could see temperatures in the upper 60’s for our southern counties.

A Flash Flood Watch is in place through Friday morning. An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible through midday Friday.

