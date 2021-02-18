Tornado watch issued for several Middle Georgia counties

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A Tornado Watch has been issued for several Middle Georgia counties ahead of strong and potentially severe storms on Thursday.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Montgomery, Pulaski, Sumter, Telfair, Toombs, Wheeler and Wilcox counties. The watch runs until 4 pm.
This means conditions will become favorable for strong storms, including isolated tornadoes, throughout the day.
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings if they were to be issued. The 41NBC Accuweather App is FREE and will send you push alerts immediately once you set them up.