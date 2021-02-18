Tornado watch issued for several Middle Georgia counties

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
18
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- A Tornado Watch has been issued for several Middle Georgia counties ahead of strong and potentially severe storms on Thursday.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Montgomery, Pulaski, Sumter, Telfair, Toombs, Wheeler and Wilcox counties. The watch runs until 4 pm.

This means conditions will become favorable for strong storms, including isolated tornadoes, throughout the day.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings if they were to be issued. The 41NBC Accuweather App is FREE and will send you push alerts immediately once you set them up.

Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.